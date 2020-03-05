North-east council encouraging residents to pass it on

Aberdeenshire Council is encouraging residents to shop for second-hand goods to mark a national sustainability campaign.

Pass It On Week is an annual event that celebrates sustainability through the reuse and repair of items, such as donating unwanted items to charity, shopping second-hand and mending old clothing or toys.

It is organised by Zero Waste Scotland and runs from March 7 until 15.

During this time, the local authority will support the campaign’s key messages by hosting community information sessions and posting reuse advice and resources online.

Aberdeenshire Council waste manager Ros Baxter said: “We encourage households to use the charity bins at our recycling centres and transition towards buying second-hand and repairing items where possible, which will reduce the amount of waste generated by unnecessary purchases.”