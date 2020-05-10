North-east council encourages residents to participate in ‘beastie hunt’

The Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service is encouraging people in the north-east to forage their gardens for insects.

The organisation, which has a team of six rangers based throughout Aberdeenshire, is inviting people to join a Back Garden Beastie Hunt on May 20 from 11am until noon.

A statement read: “If you would like to join in, it would be useful to keep a couple of plastic tubs back from your recycling.

“Margarine tubs are great because they are white inside which will help us to see your catch, but anything you have will do fine.

“An instruction guide is being developed so you will know what to do on the day.

“Everyone of all ages is welcome to join in, whether from your garden or from Facebook.”

To find out more, or to get involved, visit facebook.com/AberdeenshireCouncilRangerService