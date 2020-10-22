North-east council drops price in leisure memberships

A north-east council has dropped the price of its fitness passes in order to account for reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which operates fitness facilities across the region on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council, will drop its prices on individual and household pay as you go monthly passes from November 1.

This will mean the cost of the passes will be brought into line with those for direct debit membership schemes, which have been frozen since the start of lockdown.

Good deals have particularly been made available for those on low incomes, young people, students and those over 60.

Full-time students up to the age of 25 receive a 40% discount on individual memberships, while the same benefit is given to those over 60-years-old and those aged between six and 18-years-old.

The changes have been brought in as a follow up on customer feedback, and offers better value for those who want to attend facilities regularly.

It also takes account of the ongoing reduced capacity and opening hours of facilities.

An individual monthly pay as you go standard price will drop from £39 to £32.50 from November 1, which covers all ‘wet and dry activities.’

For more information on prices, visit the Live Life Aberdeenshire website at http://bit.ly/SPAprice