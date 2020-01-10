North-east council dips into cash reserves after spending two-thirds of budget in first eight months

Aberdeenshire Council has spent almost two-thirds of its budget over eight months according to a newly-published report.

The document to be considered by Aberdeenshire Council when it meets next week said it had spent £382 million up until the end of November last year.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council’s finance boss Ritchie Johnson said the local authority had to boost its coffers to the tune of almost £3m, with the additional cash coming from its own reserves.

He said: “£2.980m has been transferred from reserves, taking the expenditure budget for 2019-20 to £580.653m.

“To the end of November 2019 council has spent £382.174m, or 65% after eight months.

“At this point last year, the percentage spent was 64% and the council went on to record a year-end position £54,000 over budget. Therefore, the current expenditure is on a similar path to last year.”

Meanwhile, another financial report by Mr Johnson said the council had spent £54,767,000 of its capital budget of £158,193,000 up until the end of November last year.