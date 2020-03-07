North-east council debates plan to transfer parking fines

Councillors in Aberdeenshire are to reconsider whether on-street parking should be decriminalised to help improve the vitality of town centres.

Currently Police Scotland is responsible for monitoring on-street parking. However, it is proposed a Decriminalised Parking Enforcement (DPE) is brought into force in Aberdeenshire.

If passed, it would see the responsibility of penalising those who leave their car on double yellow lines, single yellow lines, those who misuse disabled parking bays or park on school keep clear signs, moved from the police to council officers.

It was previously discussed in early 2017 and a public consultation was also carried out.

It will now be debated again by the local authority’s infrastructure services committee next week.

A report prepared by strategy manager Martin Hall and parking officer Lorna Hogg states that a DPE would achieve a higher level of enforcement than is currently carried out by Police Scotland.

The report adds: “It is proposed that the implementation of DPE is carried out in a phased approach, beginning with the larger town centres where there is evidence of existing enforcement by Police Scotland.

“Positive benefits to town centres could be brought about through the introduction of DPE if approved.

“These include increased accessibility, improved traffic flow, safer roads and streets and in turn, these may help increase footfall and assist with the economic vitality of town centres.”

It is estimated a penalty charge notice would cost £32, with the first phase rolled out in Peterhead, Stonehaven, Inverurie and Fraserburgh town centres.

The scheme would then be expanded to wider areas of these towns, as well as others in Aberdeenshire, as an ongoing project.

It is estimated that £312,000 extra income would be brought in by 2025/26.

If approved, Aberdeenshire Council will proceed with an application to Scottish ministers.

Due to the new Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, which comes into force in 2021, local authorities will also have the power to penalise drivers for parking on pavements or for double parking.

The report adds: “If DPE powers are not applied or granted, Aberdeenshire Council would be in a situation where there is power to enforce pavement parking and double parking but no powers to deal with a vehicle parked on a double yellow line.

“This is likely to lead to public frustrations and confused messages.”