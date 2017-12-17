North-east council could recruit teachers from Australia to ease staff crisis

Teachers could be recruited from Australia in an attempt to solve a local authority’s ongoing recruitment crisis.

Moray Council’s education bosses are due to meet a recruitment agency next month to discuss casting the net Down Under in a bid to fill vacancies.

It came after the authority revealed it actually had eight more teachers than this time last year – but there were currently 27 off on maternity leave, causing further difficulties.

And sickness absences among teachers have also increased amid claims “stress” is one of the contributory factors.

Parents have been written to this month to be warned pupils may have to be sent home during the winter due to a shortage of staff.

Now the authority’s education director Laurence Findlay will meet recruitment experts to consider enticing overseas teachers to Moray.

However, council leader George Alexander fears the cost of up to £10,000 per member of staff to get them in the country may prove an expensive “quick fix”.

A package would include a relocation payment of £5,400 already on offer, plus transportation costs and a fee to the recruitment agency.