North-east council could move planning consultation online

A north-east council could move its consultation on a new local development plan online.

Aberdeenshire Council is considering running eight weeks of public consultation on the internet with virtual drop-ins and question and answer sessions.

The move will be discussed by councillors next week and comes in light of social distancing measures, changes introduced though the Covid-19 emergency legislation and guidance from the chief planner.

Members of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) will be asked to approve the new consultation approach when they meet next Thursday.

Director of infrastructure services, Stephen Archer, says: “Changes brought about by the current circumstances present an opportunity for Aberdeenshire Council to embrace engagement through alternative means than purely relying on face-to-face interaction.

“Innovative ways of communicating with and meeting customers and stakeholders ‘virtually’ will be adopted where possible which will provide an opportunity to also learn for future engagement and consultation undertaken by the council.”

The Proposed LDP and supporting documents will be published online on May 25 at https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/planning/plans-and-policies/ldp-2021/