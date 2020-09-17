North-east council could continue online meetings for rest of year

North-east councillors will continue to meet virtually into 2021 if they approve recommendations in a report.

According to the documents to be considered at a meeting of the full Aberdeenshire Council the authority will host online meetings using video call technology until January 14 next year.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic the local authority moved to virtual meetings with Skype being used to connect councillors and officials.

Since switching to remote meetings the authority has held four full meetings as well as 65 other committee meetings.

It also led to savings with £7,000 on printing costs and £3,000 on postage. There was also an 81% drop in travel expenses claims.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council will be asked to back the continuation of the virtual meetings at a meeting next week with a review to be held in January.

A report said: “It is proposed that political decision making continues to be done remotely for the remainder of 2020 with a review at full council on January 14.

“This report has highlighted many of the benefits of retaining virtual meetings including the reduction of time, travel and some costs.”