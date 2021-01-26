North-east council considering pilot project in school transport shake up

Demand-led school transport could be piloted in the north-east, a new report has said.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee will meet this week to discuss the impact Covid-19 has had on school transport across the region.

At the moment, Aberdeenshire Council provides free home-to-school transport for all primary school pupils who live more than two miles from their zoned school, and for secondary pupils who live more than three miles away from their zoned school.

Due to the change in demand due to Covid-19, the local authority is considering holding a demand-responsive transport (DRT) pilot project.

Spaces could be booked by calling the council or using an app when they are needed.

If the project was successful, it could see a programme of timetabled feeder services created, which would provide interchange opportunities where feasible to mainline bus services.

Further to this, work is being undertaken to optimise the route of school transport services in north Aberdeenshire, reviewing mainstream pick up and set down points, considering options for in-house service provisions, identifying financial implications of revising the distance-based eligibility criteria and undertaking a review of ASN eligibility criteria.

A total of 10,274 pupils are provided with transport on a daily basis, with 8,301 of those due to distance, 1,066 due to safety, 850 on a privilege basis and 57 on educational/medical grounds.

A further 257 additional support needs transport services are also operated.

A report from the council said: “The MOWG has considered the significant and ongoing impact that Covid-19 has had, and is likely to have, on the market for local bus services, resulting in changing travel needs and demands, for example, associated with increased home-working, more flexible employment practices, the growth of online shopping, and the development of tele-healthcare.

“In particular, the role of transport in addressing social isolation and associated mental health issues has been acknowledged as has been the potential benefits of more flexible demand responsive service delivery when catering for less regular and less predictable travel requirements.

“At its last meeting on 2 December 2020, the MOWG agreed a revised approach for supported bus service delivery, contingent on the outcome of a proposed enhanced demand responsive transport (DRT) pilot project.

“The project will involve the provision of DRT services which are bookable in ‘real-time’ through either an app or by calling the Council’s travel despatch centre, and will comprise a large section of the Deeside corridor north of the A93 and/or the area in and around Inverurie.”