North-east council commits to backing young carers

Hopes are high a young carers scheme operating from a north-east school can be extended elsewhere.

Mackie Academy in Stonehaven has a Young Carer Group to provide help to those who are looking after a loved one.

A young carer is anyone under the age of 18, or 18 if still at school, who cares for a family member or friend due to illness, disability, mental health or addiction.

It comes as Aberdeenshire Council pledged its continuing support for young carers with their action which covers the next three years.

The Aberdeenshire Young Carer Strategy 2021 to 2023 will continue the support service provided by the charity Quarriers and other help including health and wellbeing, education, young carer involvement and support for young carers.

Sharon Napier, project manager with Aberdeenshire Council’s children’s services, said it is important to let youngsters know that help is available.

She said: “We need young carers to know support is there for them. We are here to provide support and Quarriers run groups for them too.

“It has been tough with Covid-19 because a lot of young carers prefer face-to-face interaction but everything is getting done virtually.”

She also revealed plans to set up carer support groups in other schools across the region as well as updating a smartphone app specifically for carers.

Sharon said: “Mackie Academy has about 36 young carers that are members of the group. We’d really like to expand what they have so every school has young carers champions in it.

“Quarriers have developed a young carers app but it needs to be changed so it can be used on iPhone as it’s only available on Android devices just now.

“It has links to information about certain medical conditions and there are details for GP practices too.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee said: “We are absolutely committed to ensuring young carers have the support they need to enable them to realise their potential, have the same access to hobbies and most importantly have fun.

“Delivering equity is about giving all those who need it that extra boost to enable them to enjoy a level playing field with their peers.

“I am so grateful to all those colleagues and young people who have been involved in delivering our new Young Carer Strategy for 2021 to 2023.”

For more information about the carers strategy visit https://bit.ly/38I7imD or contact carersupport@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.