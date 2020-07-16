North-east council chiefs seek legal guidance over ‘misleading’ letter

Council chiefs are seeking legal guidance after a letter to north-east residents was amended, making it misleading.

Aberdeenshire Council circulated neighbour notification letters to residents, containing information about the proposed local development plan.

However, some of the contents of the letter was changed by a third party and distributed to residents in Oldmeldrum.

The letter, signed by the council’s head of service Paul Macari, had additional text inserted following his signature.

The local authority is now consulting its legal staff over the letter.

A council spokesman said: “Aberdeenshire Council has been made aware that the neighbour notification letter issued by us regarding the publication of the Proposed LDP has been amended by a third party and circulated to residents living in Oldmeldrum.

“We wish to confirm that the text inserted following the signature of our head of service, Paul Macari, are not the words of the planning and environment service. A copy of the amended letter has been passed to colleagues in legal and governance for consideration.

“While we would encourage members of the community to share and discuss information on the proposed LDP, the way in which this letter has been prepared is, we believe, misleading and we have been approached by several concerned members of the Oldmeldrum community regarding this matter.

“We are working closely with the Meldrum, Bourtie and Daviot Community Council to ensure that information is circulated to the community in a clear and transparent way.”

Anyone wishing to make representations regarding the proposed local development plan can do so until July 31.