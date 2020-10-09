North-east council chiefs call for fair deal as Covid-19 finance package announced

North-east council chiefs have called for the region to get a fair deal of any fresh funding after a new financial package was announced by the Scottish Government to help them deal with the costs of the pandemic.

Ministers at Holyrood have unveiled support which will give local authorities across the country more financial flexibility and access to a share of £90 million to help them deal with the impact of Covid-19.

The package is being delivered in partnership with Cosla, the representative body for councils across the country.

Leaders of both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils said new funding would be welcome – but urged the Scottish Government to ensure all local authorities are able to access their fair share.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: “Aberdeenshire Council has been working through Cosla for months trying to get further financial support for local authorities so these announcements are, at face value anyway, welcome.

“While the details of this support is still to be received we are now working on the basis that greater flexibility on some of our finances is possible.

“The key word here is flexibility around existing financial arrangements – it is not an influx of totally new money which is what we really need.

“A new loss of income scheme is very welcome but as always the devil will be in the detail on how this will operate – and how much money Aberdeenshire will actually get is unknown.

“We think the loss of income scheme will be £90million across Scotland but this is not yet confirmed, so any allocations to local authorities are only indicative – but we are being asked to plan on this basis. Even when those figures are confirmed, we will only receive the money at the year-end so we have to cash-flow this in the meantime.

“And as with most, if not all, of the additional funds we have been allocated, there is no indication whatsoever as to whether these funds will be available next financial year – when most of the additional costs we are seeing now will probably still be a challenge to the council.”

Under the plans, councils will be granted additional spending powers – which could be worth around £600 million nationwide.

And local authority trusts will also be able to access a share of £49 million.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “I welcome any additional money for local government. It’s been the case that we have been under-funded for many, many years so any extra penny is most welcome.

“The key word in the statement from the Scottish Government is ‘could’. Once again we are getting headline figures when in reality the amount flowing to councils is likely to be much lower.

“I will be looking very carefully at the detail of any new funding announcement, and also trying to make sure Aberdeen gets its fair share.

“What we have seen in the past with things like the business support grants is a big number being announced, but much less actually being distributed.

“We need to make sure that money does actually get dished out to councils.

“In Aberdeen alone, there was more than £4 million of business support grants businesses weren’t able to access, and that money just goes back to the Scottish Government.

“The devil is always in the detail and we need to look carefully at the small print.

“A key thing is the loss of income scheme and we will be looking at that. Aberdeen, like other big cities in Scotland, has been affected most of all by the loss of income in terms of parking revenue and money coming in from things like theatres.

“That has affected Aberdeen heavily and we will be pushing the Scottish Government to ensure we get our fair share in the north-east.”

Scottish Government finance minister Kate Forbes said: “I have been clear that the Scottish Government needs appropriate fiscal levers in order to respond effectively to the Covid-19 pandemic. That is equally true for local government, which is why I am very pleased that we have been able to deliver a package of support for local services worth up to £750 million.

“Working in partnership with Cosla, the Scottish Government has delivered on our commitment to support councils across Scotland with a game-changing package of financial flexibilities, giving them the powers they need to make informed decisions about spending at a local level.

“In addition, we are close to finalising the details of additional financial support through a lost income scheme, worth an estimated £90 million subject to confirmation of the funding from the UK Government. For trusts delivering services on behalf of councils, this can also be topped up with £49 million of additional funding already confirmed.

“This support will help councils and their trusts manage the loss of income they are facing from local services due to Covid-19.

“These measures are excellent examples of how the Scottish Government is working together with Cosla and local authorities to ensure that we are doing everything within our power to save jobs, protect our public services and reboot our economy.”

Cosla’s resources spokeswoman Gail Macgregor said: “We welcome this substantial package of measures from which councils can choose, depending on local circumstance.

“Responding to Covid-19 whilst continuing to deliver essential, everyday services has put extreme pressure on Local Government finances this year. The pandemic has also meant substantial losses of income across a range of council services including leisure, sport, culture, and planning. Balancing budgets will be a real challenge and this has been fully recognised by Scottish Government who we have worked with constructively and positively.”