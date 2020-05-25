North-east council chief sets out authority’s plan to get schools up and running

All children will have the opportunity to return to school in some form after lockdown, a north-east education chief has revealed.

The Covid-19 crisis threw schools into chaos earlier this year, with pupils and staff forced to adapt to learning and teaching from home.

However, last week the Scottish Government announced its aim of pupils returning to the classroom from August, if it is safe to do so.

And now Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services, Laurence Findlay, has set out how the local authority plans to get youngsters back to school.

He admitted the council is facing challenges in ensuring social distancing is maintained, and revealed a raft of new measures are being considered.

These include taping off desks, installing one-way systems and incorporating hygiene-based activities into the school day.

Pupils’ start, finish and break times could also be staggered, and a “blended” learning model introduced – meaning they study at school for part of the time and learn from home for the remainder.

Mr Findlay said: “The picture is starting to emerge. We’re aware we will potentially be able to let teachers back into schools at some point in June if the scientific and medical advice says it’s safe.

“From August, we can then start bringing groups of learners back. It won’t be a normal school experience as people remember it from before. There will be small groups coming in, social distancing, extra hygiene, health and safety measures. It will be very much a blended approach to learning and we will also still be providing childcare for the children of key workers.

“We are not going back to the way things were on March 19 but the roadmap sets out a very clear direction, providing the medical and scientific advice says it’s safe to do so. Our planning for that has already started and we will be working closely with head teachers, staff and trade union colleagues – teaching and non-teaching – over the coming weeks. We are aiming for some kind of approved provision from August.

“We are considering a range of measures to put in place, for example there could be staggered start and finish times and staggered lunch times to minimise the number of people circulating at any one time. We will look at putting one-way systems in place in our larger schools so there’s less congestion in the corridors. In individual classrooms we will remove furniture where we have space to store it, and where we haven’t we will tape off every other table.

“There will be clear signage and markings in place and we will have hand-washing and hygiene activities built into the school day. We will continue to communicate with young people and parents about the importance of social distancing.

“For those who have specific additional support needs, we will ensure appropriate risk assessments are carried out. We will do everything we can to use all the facilities we have to promote social distancing and make sure that remains firmly in place.”

However, Mr Findlay admitted a single policy will not suit every school in the region – so council staff are working around the clock to come up with individual plans for each one.

He said: “We have got over 170 schools in Aberdeenshire – some are very large and some are very small. Some have closed classrooms, some are open-plan and some are a mixture of the two so there won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. There will have to be bespoke plans for every school and we will work with our head teachers to do that, based on the type of school, the school roll and the availability of staff what configuration would be best.

“At some schools, it may be whole days and in some it may be half. It may be based on rotas over a fortnight. All that will be worked out over the next couple of months as we head towards summer and as we get more and more accurate advice and data from government.

“In some schools, it will be quite easy to have a lot of children in at the same time but in larger schools it will be done very much by year group. We will also do what we can, although we can’t guarantee it, to keep family groups together because that makes it easier in terms of transportation and the notion of a social bubble. These are things which are being actively planned just now.

“We want to ensure a blended approach for all children so they all get an experience of being back in school.”

Given the rurality of much of Aberdeenshire, Mr Findlay highlighted transport to and from school as being a potential problem – and the council is expecting guidance on how to get pupils there and home again.

He said: “Transport will be a significant issue for us given our rurality and the size of Aberdeenshire.

“We are expecting further advice and guidance this week on school transport so we will wait and see what that says and then bring our transport colleagues at the council into the planning to see what we can offer.”

The Scottish Government’s restart date also threw up a potential issue for the council as schools across the north-east were scheduled to return from the summer holidays on August 18.

That could have created a headache with staff having to forgo a week of their break – but Mr Findlay insisted they will be repaid.

He said: “We have been told we will get advice from the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, which oversees their terms and conditions. They are going to provide advice on when that extra week should be taken.

“That will be given to the Local Negotiating Committee for Teachers, and we will work on the advice we are given to ensure that week is given back at some point through the school year.”

Since the UK went into lockdown at the end of March, staff have been working tirelessly to implement distance and digital learning for pupils to make sure they do not miss out on their education.

They have also staffed childcare set up for the children of key workers, at which attendance figures have risen by a third during the lockdown period.

And Mr Findlay paid tribute to the teachers, assistants and council workers for their efforts in keeping the education system running.

He said: “It’s fair to say it’s been a busy few weeks and we have barely stopped.

“There have been various aspects to it. We have had our home learning online which has gone really well.

“Teachers have been providing material online and then checking in on learners to see the progress they are making. They have also been supporting parents as much as they can to help learning at home.

“That has been one big part of our work. Another part has been around childcare hubs. We have set up 17 hubs across Aberdeenshire – one in each locality for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

“That’s gone well. We started off with quite a low turnout of about 100 children a day but we are now up to more than 300 attending so that has been positive. We have also been providing free school lunches by direct payments to parents on a monthly basis which has been going well too.

“A lot of work was required in a short period of time to get these things set up but it has been going well.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all the staff across Aberdeenshire because they have really stepped up to the plate. They have put in a lot of hours and showed great creativity, agility and imagination to adapt to their new way of working.”

He added: “It’s amazing that in 10 weeks we have made all this happen. Some of the stuff around digital and remote learning has been talked about for years and there’s been some with mixed success, but when a crisis has come along people have stepped up and made it happen very quickly so we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“Teams of staff have been working round the clock to get things ready at home, in the schools and childcare hubs and also centrally. People have been putting in the hours to make this work.”