North-east council chief praises community effort during weekend floods

The chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council has praised communities who “pulled together” after rivers burst their banks and rainwater flooded towns across the region.

Jim Savege also singled out the council’s teams who are still working to mitigate the impact from the terrible weather over the weekend.

Only one flood warning remains active on the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency’s website, for parts of Kintore.

The website says due to Storm Alex, “significant depth of water inundation on the B977 and surrounding agricultural land adjacent to the River Don around Kintore is expected”, adding: “There may also be a risk of flooding to Castle Hill and Kingsfield Road.”

Some roads in Aberdeenshire may stay closed until the local authority assesses them as safe and fully operational.

Mr Savege said: said: “Our teams continue to go the extra mile to help protect our communities, working alongside our local resilience partners, assessing risk, monitoring issues throughout the night and liaising with contractors.

“Communities have really pulled together too and this all helps to mitigate against the impact of these unprecedented weather events.

“Thanks to all who have been working hard throughout.”