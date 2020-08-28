North-east council catering service does its bit for environment

A school catering service’s focus on making a change to the environment has been highlighted in a report to councillors.

In a report to Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, members heard about the meaures being put in place at schools across the region.

These include reusable water bottles, moving away from disposable cutlery and sharing menus online – which has led to the number of printed menus falling by around 40,000.

The service is also encouraging sustainability through the Food for Life scheme, which promotes the use of local fresh produce.

Vegan and vegetarian options will also be introduced in the coming months alongside current menus.

Committee chair Gillian Owen said: “It is very pleasing indeed to see our school catering service is very much in line with the current move towards sustainable and environmentally friendly ways of doing things. These sustainable initiatives not only help with protecting our environment by reducing waste, they keep costs low too.”