North-east council begins work on schools reopening

A north-east council is stepping up efforts to reopen its schools.

Aberdeenshire Council will open schools on August 11 in line with the announcement made by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The local authority’s education chief is leading a group of head teachers and senior management to look at the potential changes needed to adhere to social distancing measures.

It will also involve specialists in transport, staffing and catering to deliver a strategy for tackling changes to school buildings, routines and teaching approaches.

Schools will reopen in the summer with pupils having a mix of class-based learning at school and home learning.

Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay said they have to be “flexible” over the coming months.

He said: “It is clear that we will all have to continue to be flexible about learning arrangements for the foreseeable future. Safety must come first and we are doing everything we can to ensure children and young people can enjoy the best possible experience when they return to our schools in August.

“In Aberdeenshire we’re fortunate enough to benefit from a having a dedicated learning estates team, recognised at a national level for their excellent work.

“They have fed into national discussion around how best to operate within our ‘new normal’ and the many and varied considerations around this.

“There are many issues we need to resolve over the weeks ahead, including school cleaning, hygiene, catering, staffing and transport, and our in-house expertise in learning estates planning has already given us a head start.”

The council’s school estates has already carried out modelling which will advise school leaders on the number of people who can work safely in each classroom.

Officials also have a database of all room sizes in each school and this will be matched with head teachers’ understanding of their local context and building layout.

The council said they will let parents and carers updated about specific arrangements for each child as soon as possible.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the council’s education and children’s services Committee, said: “From August, young people will have a mix of class-based learning at school and home learning and arrangements may vary depending on the school. This is because we have over 170 schools, with varying numbers of children and young people attending and a variety of different building designs, and we want to enable head teachers to deliver the best possible solutions for their local communities.

“Staffing and social distancing requirements will impact schools in different ways as we work to ensure the health and safety of all children, young people and staff. It is important that we take the time to put detailed plans in place for each setting.”