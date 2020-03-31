North-east council begins discussions to sell park

A statutory consultation on the sale of a north-east park has now begun.

Councillors of the Banff and Buchan committee will hear a report this week regarding the sale of Canal Park in Banff.

The statutory consultation exercise, necessary to enable an application for a common good order for the sale of the park, has begun, which Aberdeenshire Council is currently pursuing with a “major retail company”.

The period will last eight weeks, after which the committee will be asked if they wish to proceed with the sale.

A report to councillors states the benefits of a sale to be the provision of a retail facility offering a wide range of food and other items and generation of employment opportunities.

However, it has also recognised that a disadvantage of the sale would be the loss of sports pitches which form part of the land.