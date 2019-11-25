North-east council backs sustainability strategy

A north-east council has approved moves towards a sustainable economy.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council have backed a strategy supported by Scotland’s Zero Waste Plan and Circular Economy Strategy that aims to revolutionise the way in which products are designed, used, reused, repaired and recycled.

The move was approved by full council.

Head of economic development Belinda Miller said: “This transition to a society and economy in which fewer resources are consumed and wasted will benefit our environment, economy and communities.

“Aberdeenshire Council, building on its commitments in its environmental and climate change policy, recognises that it has a duty to support and lead in the transition to a circular economy both locally and nationally.”