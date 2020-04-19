North-east council backs plan for new home

Plans for a new home near a north-east village have been backed by council bosses.

Liam Scott has applied for planning permission in principle to build a property on land next to the Oor Neuk house near the B9002 Insch to Oyne road.

A report to be considered by the Garioch area committee yesterday said it would fit in with the surrounding area.

It said: “The size of the site is not out of keeping with the adjacent properties, and provided that additional landscaping is completed along the boundaries, the site would not appear out of character or visually intrusive in the surrounding area.

“The presence of the public road B9002 to the north of the site assists the containment of this group of dwelling houses.

“It has therefore been demonstrated that the proposed additional house to an existing cluster of houses is acceptable.”