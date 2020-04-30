North-east council backs finance review amid coronavirus pandemic

A north-east council is carry out a review into its finances as it deals with the impact of responding to Covid-19.

Aberdeenshire Council set its budget on March 18 but since then public facilities have closed and services have been transformed as a result of the crisis.

A full local authority meeting heard from finance boss Alan Wood who presented a report calling for a review to be carried out.

The document will focus the medium-term financial strategy and it will be presented to councilors in June.

It will cover all the elements of the council’s budget including revenue, capital, reserves, housing revenue account and carbon.

Mr Wood told councillors it is likely their response to Covid-19 be an impact on the council’s ability to make all the savings put forward in the budget.

He said changes will include the impact of a year-long holiday for business rates, a near £47 million funding boost, with £26 million of that supporting going to firms in Aberdeenshire in the last three weeks.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said the budget agreed just a few weeks previous “bears little resemblance” to the impact of the pandemic.

He said: “It seems a long time ago that we set our budget, even though it was only six weeks and it now bears little resemblance to the current situation.

“Recovery will depend on many factors – what we have to spend and what any new settlement looks like. What’s clear is that our current budget is no longer going to reflect our requirements, so I welcome the review.”

Councillor Peter Argyle said: “We all recognise the many pressures on our budget which has been completely taken over by events. I would like to acknowledge the tremendous achievement of our teams who have made payments of £26 million to 2,300 businesses in three weeks – it’s so important to local business and is essential part of responding in supporting our economy in these difficult days.”

Opposition councilor Gwyneth Petrie, as well as every other councillor, backed the move for a review into the finances of the council.

She said: “When we set our budget earlier this year, we knew that things were away to change dramatically, but we had no real idea of how.

“As we continue to work our way through this pandemic, we still be can’t be sure exactly how our budgets will be affected, and so the report before Council today set out the most practical way of keeping this under review, and allowing us, as councillors, to be kept informed regularly of this.”