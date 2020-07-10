North-east council asks residents to park considerately to help waste collection teams

Residents across Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to help out the council’s waste collection teams by parking considerately.

With more people still working from home as a result of coronavirus, collection crews are experiencing a significant increase in the level of vehicles being parked inappropriately in towns and villages across the region.

A number of issues have been reported in recent weeks, including vehicles being parked around residential roundabouts or parked opposite or even on junctions.

Such blockages cause waste crews to make difficult reversing manoeuvres through already busy streets and can delay collections.

When parked vehicles are creating an obstruction, they are reported to Police Scotland.

To enable waste crews to safely access your bin, Aberdeenshire Council is asking residents to park well away from junctions and keep close to the kerbs with your wing mirrors folded in.

The local authority recently commended staff in its roads, landscape and waste services department for their adaptability during the coronavirus pandemic.