North-east council asks residents to familiarise themselves with outdoor code before venturing out

The Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service is encouraging people to familiarise themselves with the outdoor code before visiting the countryside.

It comes after the five-mile travel limit was lifted by the Scottish Government.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service read: “As travel beyond five miles for recreation is now permitted, you may be thinking about exploring countryside sites further afield.

“If you are a new visitor to countryside sites, the Scottish Outdoor Access Code will help you to understand your access rights and responsibilities.

“The code has three broad themes – respect other countryside users, including those who work in the countryside, respect the environment and take responsibility for your own actions.

“Respecting the environment means we ask you to take away everything you bring in, such as litter.

“We are also asking people to plan ahead and check which facilities are open before setting off.

“As before, if an area feels too busy be prepared to move on to another site. At the moment overnight stays are only permitted in premises with self-contained facilities, so please no wild camping.”

For more detail on the code visit www.outdooraccess-scotland.scot

The Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service is also available to give guidance on the code to land managers and visitors if required.