North-east council asks keyworkers about childcare needs over summer

A north-east council has asked keyworkers in the area about childcare needs over the coming summer period in order to assess demand for hubs.

The Scottish Government has instructed that keyworker childcare should continue over the school summer holidays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Moray Council is now asking parents about their requirements for this period in a survey, which will help plan demand.

It is also looking at the service requirements beyond August.

Moray Council’s chief education officer, Vivienne Cross, said: “The range and quality of activities on offer so far has been incredible and the tireless dedication of our staff and volunteers has been tremendous.

“While we expect this to continue we’re aware that many families will be taking well-earned holidays and our summer programme may reflect a reduced demand on our keyworker childcare hubs.”

The survey can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/2BXs9Vj and should be completed by midnight on Sunday.