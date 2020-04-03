North-east council asks ‘don’t feed the seagulls’

Seagulls could become more aggressive due to a food shortage – but the advice remains not to feed them, north-east council officials have said.

It follows a warning from East Riding Council in England that eating on seafronts might be riskier during lockdown because the birds are not getting the usual amount of food from elsewhere.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “While gulls may be experiencing a shortage of food at this time and could become more aggressive, we would remind residents not to feed gulls or drop food scraps at any time.

“Gulls are scavengers and will feed on litter and waste, so we would urge people not to eat outdoors, to securely deposit all food waste in bins and encourage the birds to fend for themselves away from our villages and towns.”

However, Aberdeen City Council’s environmental health team said they do not believe seagulls would be more aggressive than normal.

An Angus Council spokeswoman said: “We have had no complaints about particularly aggressive seagulls as a result of the current lockdown measures.

“It would appear the seagulls in Angus are adhering to the social-distancing guidance that has been put in place during the current coronavirus crisis and we could encourage all our residents to take a feather out of their book and stay safe, stay at home.”