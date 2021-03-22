Councillors will discuss prioritising the repair of bridges across Aberdeenshire, after it emerged it would cost millions to bring them up to scratch.

Late last year, it emerged that the cost of replacing bridges in the region was in the region of £211 million as reported to Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee in November.

However it also said this is considered to be a large underestimate of the true replacement cost, more likely to be estimated at around £724m.

The same report stated that the optimum investment necessary to maintain, repair and renew bridges in a “timely fashion” would be around £102m over the next 20 years.

To help Aberdeenshire Council cope with the demand of repairs over its 1,308 bridges, it hopes to formalise a new way of prioritising sites for repair.

The method is to be discussed at the Formartine area committee, and the Kincardine and Mearns area committee next week.

Under the prioritisation method, A-class roads which are the single access point for 20 or more permanent residences or five or more rateable businesses, or if it is a direct route between hubs, would be treated as vital.

B-class roads and roads where it is the single access to five or more permanent residences or two or more rateable businesses will be classed as important, while C or U class roads will be treated as standard.

In addition to this, there will be a bridge alert status will also be used ranging from green for those in good condition, yellow for those in poor condition, amber for those which are very poor, but have not had recent deterioration or movement.

Red alerts will be for those who have either had recent deterioration or movement and are low risk, or those with a high traffic volume that are high risk.

Black is reserved for bridges which should be closed under emergency circumstances.

The report created by council officers which will be discussed by councillors, states: “The ongoing issues around closures, restrictions and failures of some of our bridges have been reported to Area and Policy Committees regularly over the last three to four years.”

The report goes on to state that when setting its budget last year the council had agreed a proportion of the increase in Council Tax for 2020/21 would be used to create a new Infrastructure Investment Fund of £50 million over 10 years.

It adds: “Whilst the ongoing response to the pandemic has delayed work on the details of how this fund will operate it is clear that closing the gap between the current bridges capital funding of £1.7 million a year and the optimum £5.1 million per year will require a significant proportion of the new funding.

“However, it should be recognised that there is already a significant backlog of works and that this will take many years to resolve this back to a steady state. Structural failures and closures are already happening and are likely to increase in the meantime.

“To mitigate against the impacts of suboptimal maintenance regimes it will be necessary for the use of more low cost interventions to extend the operational life of structures, while maintaining appropriate levels of public safety. Unfortunately, this will increase the likelihood of the necessity to apply weight and/or width restrictions, up to and including closure to motorised vehicles.”

The report also states: “In addition to this, the consequences of climate change are taking effect. There were 138 bridge failures due to scour (the action of water resulting in removal of sediment from around bridge piers and abutments) in the UK between 1846 and 2013.

“Since 2007, 12 Aberdeenshire Bridges have been lost due to scour. These events cannot be predicted, nor can we fully protect all bridges against their effects.

“It is therefore necessary to prioritise the bridge work plan to ensure that our finite resources are invested where they can deliver the greatest positive impact when considered at a strategic network level.”

The committees will make a decision on the policy when they meet on Tuesday, with the report to come back to the infrastructure services committee.