North-east council appeals for cash help to repair storm-damaged bridges

North-east council bosses will ask the Scottish and UK Governments for extra cash to repair storm-damaged bridges in Aberdeenshire.

A total of seven bridges in the King Edward area were badly damaged during severe flooding which hit the north-east in September.

One bridge, South Mains on the B9105, was repaired urgently but Aberdeenshire Council has said there is no funding in the budget to repair the remaining six.

The local authority’s infrastructure services committee heard from members of the local community at Woodhill House yesterday, where they met to discuss next steps.

Local farmer Wilson Strachan, who also owns quarry company Bridgend Aggregates, said he now faces an eight-mile round trip after the Mill of Balmaud bridge was washed away.

He said: “This will add two to three hours of travelling time per day and a lot more expensive costs on fuel and such like.

“It’s going to be a lot worse during harvest time as we’ve got a lot more produce to move about.”

The emergency services, businesses, delivery drivers and tradesmen also faced problems accessing the area, Mr Strachan claimed.

Councillors heard from Lorna Paterson, from the National Farmers Union (NFU), who said more than 40 farmers in the area were impacted by the damaged bridges, adding there was a “real sense of urgency”.

She said: “The farming community don’t expect Rome to be built in a day but some clarity on what the plan is.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The committee agreed to contact both the Scottish and UK Governments to seek additional financial assistance, particularly in the context of the wider challenges the council faces with its bridges.

Councillor Martin Ford, who sits on the committee, said the council “simply don’t have enough funding” to maintain the 1,380 bridges scattered across the region.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have ensured our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement – despite further cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK Government – with a package of £11.2 billion for all local authorities in 2019-20. This is a real-terms increase of more than £310 million for essential public services.

“Aberdeenshire Council is receiving £480.7m of Scottish Government funding in 2019-20. Taken together with its decision to increase council tax by 3%, the council will have an additional £23.3m, or 5.1%, to support services, compared with 2018-19.

“Our 2019-20 budget set out an ambitious programme of infrastructure investment of more than £5bn. This includes £1.7bn for investment in transport infrastructure.”