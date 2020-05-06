North-east council anticipating increased demand for burial services

A north-east local authority has said it may have to deal with “significantly increased levels of demand” for burial services in the coming weeks.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced it remains committed to maintain an effective and sensitive service which meets the needs of families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report is to go before councillors at the infrastructure services committee on May 14, which will advise them that modelling of the coronavirus mortality rates suggests that there may be increased levels of demand, potentially over a 23-week period.

It has said during the pandemic, it is essential that the death management process continues to operate compassionately and efficiently.

Aberdeenshire Council stated that if demand increases dramatically, restrictions on the timing and location of burials may have to be introduced, and in extreme cases, access for mourners may have to be suspended.

Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services, said: “During these extraordinary times, to protect this vital service, it may well be necessary to amend the level of service currently provided, particularly at a time where the availability of experienced, trained personnel from within the Burial Service may be unavailable due to the pandemic.

“These operational changes will be brought in as circumstances dictate and will be carried out in an empathetic manner, reflecting the sensitive nature of the work performed by the Burial Service and the impacts of any potential changes on family and friends who are already dealing with the loss of a loved one.”

Under delegated powers, Mr Archer has agreed the reduction or suspension of some burial fees if there is significant changes to the levels of service in the future.

