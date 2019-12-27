North-east council announces new round of puppy training classes

A new round of puppy training in the north-east will make pet owners paws for thought.

Aberdeenshire Council has unveiled a timetable for sessions that will set tails wagging early in the New Year.

The seven-week puppy training course starts on Tuesday, January 14 at the Rescue Hall on Prince Street, Peterhead.

It costs £40 and is open to dogs of any breed or cross breed which are under six months of age on the start date.

Older puppies will be welcome at a later class.

Aberdeenshire Council has been training puppies, dogs and their owners for more than 25 years.

These sessions will cover walking on a lead, handling and examining your pet, food manners, coping with new situations plus much more.

For further information and to book a place contact Theresa Craik on 01467 539546 during office hours or email dog.warden@aberdeen shire.gov.uk.