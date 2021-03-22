A north-east council has advised the last date for using TaxiCards will be next month.

As part of the savings it is making in its budget, Aberdeenshire Council approved the withdrawal of the TaxiCard concessionary travel scheme.

Now, the last day that it will be in operation is Friday, April 23.

New applications for TaxiCards that require an occupational therapy assessment to confirm eligibility are not being accepted as assessments cannot be completed before the scheme end date.

A total of 1,450 residents are on record across the region as holding a TaxiCard.

The council’s passenger transport unit, which administers the scheme, will now write to all those in receipt of a card to let them know of the withdrawal.

A contact telephone number will also be given in case they need advice on alternative transport available, such as an A2B dial-a-bus service, or other community transport.

A statement from the local authority said: “Along with all local authorities, Aberdeenshire Council continues to face significant financial challenges in light of the Covid pandemic and sadly has had to make tough decisions which do have an impact on communities.

“The decision to withdraw the TaxiCard scheme has not been taken lightly and the council will do all that it can to support all those cardholders to access appropriate transport when they require it.”