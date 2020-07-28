North-east council announces changes to recycling centre appointments

A north-east council has revealed changes to its recycling centre appointments.

Following feedback and a review of people’s behaviour, Aberdeenshire Council is bringing in a series of improvements.

From tomorrow booking slots will move from 30 minutes to 15 minutes to reduce queues at the start of appointments.

Council bosses said the majority of residents dropping items at their recycling centres arrive at the start of their slot and have completed their visit within 10 to 15 minutes.

The number of available bookings at Insch and Portsoy will also increase from 36 to 96 per week.

From Saturday, residents will be allowed to book eight slots over a four-week period, rather than the current two slots per week.

This change will allow people with specific projects to access their local site more frequently over a short period of time.

The recycling centres in Portsoy, Insch, Westhill, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Turriff and Laurencekirk will allow pedestrians to enter between 12:00 and 12:30 every day. This will not require a booking.

Claire Loney, reprocessing and disposal manager at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “After listening to your feedback, these changes aim to address more specific needs and offer greater flexibility for the public.

“These new arrangements are a step closer towards ‘normality’, and we hope they are met with the same success as previously plans.

“The booking system will remain in place for the time being to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and I would like to thank residents for their continued support and patience as we enter this new stage.”

To make a booking, please visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentrebookings