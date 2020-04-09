North-east council and Scottish Water planning for water shortages after dry winter

Residents in the north-east are to be given special guidance on how to reduce their water usage following a drier than average winter.

Aberdeenshire Council and Scottish Water are working to inform users of private supplies of the potential issues due to below average rainfall.

And any forecast rain in the future is not expected to be enough to restore supplies.

Around 11,500 properties in the north-east are served by private supplies and could be affected.

Residents are being encouraged to check for leaks, take timed showers in stead of baths, only use the washing machine or dishwasher when fully loaded, move livestock to alternative supplies and collect rainwater for gardening.

They are also being urged to contact neighbours – from a safe distance – to discuss contingency plan.

Both the council and Scottish Water are working with the Government to help those in need at no cost.

Environmental Health team manager Louise Cunningham said: “We have written personally to those who we know were affected in 2018 to highlight the risk this year, particularly to those who did not make improvements to their supply after the issues encountered in 2018.

“Clearly, we all have to use water wisely at times like this, but around 11,500 properties in Aberdeenshire are served by private water supplies, by far the highest number of any local authority in Scotland, and difficulties for these residents could be pronounced.

“We are assisting where we can and would encourage anyone who is having issues with their private supply to get in touch with us, both about short-term solutions and thinking about the longer term.

“When rain does come, users of private supplies should be aware that following an extended dry period, the water will not be absorbed by the ground quickly and has the potential to run over ground for longer, potentially contaminating some supplies.”