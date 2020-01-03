North-east council aims to encourage recycling in bid to hit 75% goal by 2022

A north-east council is hoping recycling rates will increase to 75% by 2022.

Aberdeenshire Council is putting a heavy emphasis on its recycling waste facilities, which has included recruiting new members of staff to support services.

The local authority is working to boost recycling and is aiming to increase the amount of materials recycled over the next couple of years.

In 2018, an average amount of 64% of items taken to centres were recycled.

Banchory has the highest rate, boasting 72%, whereas Insch has the lowest at 47%.

Surveys are constantly carried out to make sure the sites are operating for the public as much as they can.

Ros Baxter, waste service manager at Ellon Recycling Centre, said: “The aim is to get it up to 75%.

“By having more staff on site to assist people, and offering different things that can be recycled, we’re hoping we can do that.

“There’s a lot of things we’re doing at the moment.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Darren Fryer, facilities officer, said: “We have a car counter which tells us how many vehicles are coming into the site and what kind of vehicle.

“We can tell if we’re getting trailers in, horse boxes, large vans. All this information helps us make decisions on the opening times.

“Weekends are our busiest time. The Ellon site sees around 110 cars an hour, the busiest sites sees around 130 an hour.

“We’re trying to make it easier for people – we have location plans on the website which shows people where the skips are so people can load their vehicles according to where there are skips situated to make it easier for them to recycle.

“There’s a lot of thought gone into our newer sites.”

In Aberdeenshire, materials are shipped off to different places to be processed, with cardboard bailed on site in Ellon.

Materials that can be taken in at the centres, which complements kerbside collections, include batteries, paper and card, metal cans, tins, aerosol and foils, plastic bottles, cooking oil, electrical appliances, engine oil, fluorescent tubes, garden waste, gas cylinders, glass bottles and jars, plasterboard, rubble and ceramics.

Each of the sections are on different levels for ease, and different materials are being trialled.

As well as having different areas for recycling, some of the Household Waste and Recycling Centres also have a reuse area where members of the public can leave furniture that they no longer want, but is in good enough condition to potentially be used by someone else.

In the Ellon facility, items are looked at by charity Stella’s Voice, with pieces of a good quality uplifted to be sold on.

Ros added: “It’s one of the things we’re trying to promote.

“People come to the sites with cabinets and things, which someone else could use.

“People can leave things in the containers and Stella’s Voice will come and take things away.

“It’s not across the board and we’d like to make better use of it across our sites.

“People are really interested in plastic these days, they want us to recycle them.”

Luckily, the sites have not had too many problems with members of the public trying to recycle items that cannot be taken in, like other local authorities.

Instead, the team said they tend to get recyclable items in the general waste bin.

Darren added: “We’ve had some strange items, we’ve had new iPads in boxes and fishing equipment that’s been accidentally thrown away because no-one’s checked the boxes.”

What can you recycle in Aberdeenshire?

Aberdeenshire Council has three different bins per household – a black bin for general waste, a blue-lidded bin for mixed dry recycling and a food waste caddy.

What goes in the kerbside recycling collection?

Paper

Card and cardboard

Metal tins

Cans

Aerosols and foil

Food and drink cartons

Plastic bottles

Pots

Tubs and trays

What should not go in kerbside recycling collection?

Glass bottles and jars – Glass can get broken when collected from a mixed recycling facility, which can make it difficult to sort back into colours.

Therefore glass bottles and jars should be taken to a dedicated recycling point.

A list of these can be found on the Aberdeenshire Council website.