North-east council agrees to enter bid to host Tour of Britain final stage

Councillors in Aberdeenshire have agreed to enter into a bid to bring the UK’s biggest bike race to the north-east.

Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire council bosses want to bid to host the final stage of the 2020 edition of the Tour of Britain – a week-long stage race featuring some of the top names in the sport.

There are also plans to bid for the event’s Grand Depart in 2021.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee have agreed to enter into a contract to host the event and to commit £100,000 per year for two years, subject to the same level of agreement being made by the city council.

Chairman of the committee, Peter Argyle, said: “Clearly it’s extremely good news for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Having such a prestigious event coming to the north-east is tremendous and presents an opportunity to promote this area and bring people here to get them to experience the north-east and come back again.”

Last month the Evening Express revealed a bid to host the race – which has featured stars like Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins – was on the cards.

The report to councillors said a route has not yet been decided and will be created in conjunction with the organisers to maximise the benefit for tourism.

It estimates that £1.4m could be generated for the region by the Tour Finish in 2020 and £1.8m for the Grand Depart in 2021, and that between 30-40,000 spectators would attend the events.

For the last three years the city has successfully hosted the spin-off Tour Series.

The series has attracted many thousands of spectators, with footfall in the city centre increasing by 3,000 when the event was held on May 16.

Members of Aberdeen City Council will be asked to agree to the bid when they meet on Monday.