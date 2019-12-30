North-east could make a killing with Dracula tourist trail

A north-east author says the region could make a killing if it creates a tourist trail based on the world’s most famous vampire.

Mike Shepherd, from Cruden Bay, thinks tourists would flock to places in the region connected to Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

The author famously wrote parts of the Gothic classic while staying in the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in Cruden Bay.

The nearby Slains Castle was also a big inspiration for Castle Dracula.

Mike, who wrote When Brave Men Shudder: The Scottish Origins Of Dracula, said Stoker’s connections to the north-east would make for a fascinating tourist trail.

He said: “Bram Stoker loved Aberdeenshire and returned year after year for his holidays.

“Those interested in his legacy should also be given the chance to find out the area’s attractions.”

Earlier this year a plaque was installed at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in Cruden Bay to commemorate the early chapters of the book that were written there.

From 1894 the author took monthly holidays in the Aberdeenshire fishing villages Port Errol and Cruden Bay, where he wrote his books.

Mike, who is also a member of the Port Erroll Heritage Group, has suggested a number of places where Dracula fans could visit.

The first is Collieston, where a shipwreck of a 16th Century Spanish galleon just north of the harbour provided the inspiration for Bram’s 1902 novel The Mystery Of The Sea. The second area is the tiny village Whinnyford, where Bram wrote his book Lair Of The White Worm.

It is also used as a setting for hundreds of ghosts of drowned sailors in The Mystery Of The Sea.

Cruden Bay would also feature as a prominent spot for any gothic literature fans, as would Slains Castle.

Mike said: “He set two of his novels in and around the village – The Watter’s Mou’ (the name of a sea gorge near Slains Castle) and The Mystery Of The Sea.

“In 1895 he wrote the early chapters of Dracula in the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel. His signature in the guestbook still survives today.”

The final place on the author’s proposed trail is Gardenstown, as Bram Stoker stayed at the Garden Arms briefly in 1896 while he was finishing Dracula.

Part of the action in The Mystery Of The Sea also takes place in Gardenstown.

Mike said: “Given the renewed interest coming from the screening of a new Dracula series on the BBC, the proposal to set up a Bram Stoker trail in Aberdeenshire is timely.”

This year, Slains Castle was also given B-listed building status by Historical Environment Scotland, following a 10-year battle, which recognises its architectural interests as well as its famous links with Dracula.