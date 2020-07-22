North-east coronavirus support group to move premises

A north-east coronavirus support community group is to move its premises this week.

The Coronavirus Community Care group that covers Portlethen and its surrounding areas is to move from Jubilee Hall to the Porty Cabin on Friday.

As a result, the hall will be closed on Thursday while the group moves out.

It was set up earlier this year in order to be able to provide help and support to those who are vulnerable in the area during the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the group posted online said: “We are all very excited to let you know we are moving to our new home on July 24.

“Not far, just next door to the Jubilee Hall.

“The council have been very generous and offered the Porty Cabin for free. A huge thanks to Jubilee Hall for allowing us to use their premises to reach out and help.”

There will be new opening hours following the move, with the group opening on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 2pm until 5pm and on a Saturday from 10am until 1pm.

The group, which has a dedicated page set up on Facebook under Coronavirus Community Care – Portlethen and Surroundings, also has a community larder which has food and other essentials.

It also has some school uniforms for children.