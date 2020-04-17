North-east coronavirus resilience fund benefits community groups

Groups across the north-east are benefiting from a £200,000 resilience fund launched by Aberdeenshire Council.

The local authority created the support mechanism to help people during the coronavirus pandemic a few weeks ago.

A number of community groups have already accessed money in a bid to help even more local people across the region.

A Covid-19 action group was set up by Sophie Stephen to support the elderly and vulnerable in Portlethen.

It has now got 200 volunteers distributing food, sanitary products and toilet rolls to those who need it most across the town.

Sophie has since split the town and surrounding area into 24 zones where a team leader and volunteers provide assistance to people in self-isolation.

The group has requested funding to buy food, toiletries, marketing and information material and funding to pay for heating and electrical costs for the group’s base.

Joe Skinner and Nikki Mandok set up the community group Protecting Essential Workers in the North-East to produce face protection masks for key workers.

So far 1000 masks have been made and they have made an application to the fund for assistance with purchasing four 3D printers which will make them more masks quicker.

Westhill Men’s Shed is making PPE face masks as well using 3D printers. So far, 150 masks have been made but once production is fully operational, the group plan to make 600 per week.

North East Transport Training (NETT) is a social enterprise in Ellon that has diverted its usual programmes to support the local community during the Coronavirus situation.

NETT is working with the Ellon Community Resilience Group, Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub, and the NHS and community and providing safe transport for older people to shop where bus services have been withdrawn or reduced.

It is also taking elderly and vulnerable people to and from medical appointments where they would be unable to attend by public transport. This is done by volunteers driving cars and minibuses.

Cllr Jim Gifford, Leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “It is fantastic to see the Aberdeenshire Community Resilience Fund being accessed to help community groups carry out invaluable work supporting the elderly and vulnerable during the Coronavirus situation. I would urge community groups who are eligible to apply for these grants so that more help can be given to those in desperate need.”