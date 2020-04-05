North-east coronavirus cases rise by 17 in a day

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north-east have jumped by 17 in the space of 24 hours.

Figures released today show 194 people in the Grampian region have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 17 on yesterday’s figure of 177.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 220.

More than 23,000 in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 3,706.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 931.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: