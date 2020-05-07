North-east coronavirus awards ceremony to take place next week

The winners of a new north-east coronavirus awards scheme will be announced next week at a virtual ceremony.

The New Day Awards are highlighting the best community initiatives across the region during the ongoing pandemic.

They were created by Prospect 13 Managing Director Cerri McDonald and have showcased more than 30 finalists across eight categories, including community hero, local business and media.

The Evening Express and partner radio station Original 106 are among the nominees.

All finalists have shown drive, positive attitude and exceptional efforts to support others during these challenging times.

The public has since been voting and a staggering 3000 online votes were registered throughout April.

Commenting on the response to the New Day Awards, Cerri said: “I never quite expected the awards to gain such a huge level of interest, but the north-east community has truly embraced it which is wonderful.

“As a proud local Aberdeen quine, I’ve been touched by the initiatives out there not to mention the support and encouragement we have received for the awards.

“We have had an overwhelming response from the public, with our online engagement reaching way over 100,000 people and it continues to rise every day.

“It would have been easy for us to quietly announce the winners, but we feel the finalists and winners deserve a proper celebration. We can’t physically be together, but we can come together virtually to celebrate the community spirit we’ve seen over the past few months.”

The virtual awards ceremony will be hosted by Cerri and supported by her husband Graeme and two daughters, Becky and Katy, on the Prospect 13 Facebook page, live on Wednesday at 6pm.

Here are all the finalists

Community Hero

Tess Carr (Ellon Community Resilience Group)

Rachel Smith And Ann Like (Powis Community Centre)

Kayleigh Rachael Wallace (Lend A Hand Kemnay)

Lisa Munro (Great Self Isolation Bake-off)

Keith Richards, Lee Richards, James Mackie, Craig Reid

Russell Mcleod

3rd Sector

AFC Community Trust

Aberdeen Helping Hands

Abernecessities

Cfine

Charlie House

Somebody Cares

Education

Banff Academy

Rgu

Nescol

Robert Gordon’s College

Sport And Leisure

The Fitness Guy

12th Man Football Coaching

AKR Fitness

Food & Drink

Carron To Mumbai Restaurant

The Kilted Chef

Macphie Of Glenbervie

Local Business

Concept Promotional Merchandise

North East Rig Out (Nero)

Hr Hub Plus

Xic

Media

Fubar News

Northsound Radio

Original 106 & Evening Express

Corporate

Brewdog John Clark Motor Group Bp



We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: