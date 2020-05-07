North-east coronavirus awards ceremony to take place next week

The winners of a new north-east coronavirus awards scheme will be announced next week at a virtual ceremony.
The New Day Awards are highlighting the best community initiatives across the region during the ongoing pandemic.
They were created by Prospect 13 Managing Director Cerri McDonald and have showcased more than 30 finalists across eight categories, including community hero, local business and media.
The Evening Express and partner radio station Original 106 are among the nominees.
All finalists have shown drive, positive attitude and exceptional efforts to support others during these challenging times.
The public has since been voting and a staggering 3000 online votes were registered throughout April.
Coronavirus: New online awards launched to shine a light on north-east communities
Commenting on the response to the New Day Awards, Cerri said: “I never quite expected the awards to gain such a huge level of interest, but the north-east community has truly embraced it which is wonderful.
“As a proud local Aberdeen quine, I’ve been touched by the initiatives out there not to mention the support and encouragement we have received for the awards.
“We have had an overwhelming response from the public, with our online engagement reaching way over 100,000 people and it continues to rise every day.
“It would have been easy for us to quietly announce the winners, but we feel the finalists and winners deserve a proper celebration. We can’t physically be together, but we can come together virtually to celebrate the community spirit we’ve seen over the past few months.”
The virtual awards ceremony will be hosted by Cerri and supported by her husband Graeme and two daughters, Becky and Katy, on the Prospect 13 Facebook page, live on Wednesday at 6pm.
Here are all the finalists
Community Hero
- Tess Carr (Ellon Community Resilience Group)
- Rachel Smith And Ann Like (Powis Community Centre)
- Kayleigh Rachael Wallace (Lend A Hand Kemnay)
- Lisa Munro (Great Self Isolation Bake-off)
- Keith Richards, Lee Richards, James Mackie, Craig Reid
- Russell Mcleod
3rd Sector
- AFC Community Trust
- Aberdeen Helping Hands
- Abernecessities
- Cfine
- Charlie House
- Somebody Cares
Education
- Banff Academy
- Rgu
- Nescol
- Robert Gordon’s College
Sport And Leisure
- The Fitness Guy
- 12th Man Football Coaching
- AKR Fitness
Food & Drink
- Carron To Mumbai Restaurant
- The Kilted Chef
- Macphie Of Glenbervie
Local Business
- Concept Promotional Merchandise
- North East Rig Out (Nero)
- Hr Hub Plus
- Xic
Media
- Fubar News
- Northsound Radio
- Original 106 & Evening Express
Corporate
-
- Brewdog
- John Clark Motor Group
- Bp
We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day:
Our free web and ePaper offer to help you stay informed in these challenging times
3 months free access to our web and ePaper pack including Premium articles.Subscribe