North-east coronavirus assessment hub moved

A coronavirus assessment facility in a north-east town has been moved into the community’s minor injury unit.

The assessment hub in Montrose was set up to support efforts to tackle the outbreak of the virus.

It was initially situated in the Links Health Centre car park, but has now been moved inside the health centre building.

Patients are given appointments to be seen at the hub following discussions with their GP practice or NHS24.

It is not drop-in and is not a testing centre.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dr Chris Urwin, clinical lead for the Links Community Assessment Hub said, “Only patients appointed to attend are seen in the hub. On arrival for their appointment, patients are now advised to park in a designated area and call the hub. They will then be told to enter the building via the MIIU entrance.

“The outdoor structures were a real help in supporting assessment of patients initially but moving the service indoors allows clinical assessments to be carried out in a more comfortable location for the patient.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: