North-east cops urge parents to buy high-vis clothing for kids walking to school

Parents have been urged to get reflective clothing for children to allow them to walk to school safely.

Officers appealed to parents of children who walk or cycle, telling them just a “few accessories” can make them safer.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We know those dark mornings can be tough but it’s more important than ever we think about how to help young people get to and from school safely.

“Wrapping up warm is crucial but it’s just as important youngsters are dressed with safety in mind to ensure they are clearly visible to passing motorists.

“They don’t have to be covered from head to toe in reflective gear.

“Just a few accessories can make a difference whether it’s a high visibility reflective jacket or vest, a brightly coloured school bag with high-vis stickers or straps.”

