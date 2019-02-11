North-east cop to climb 17,000ft for world record hockey match

A north-east police officer is hoping to take the sport of hockey to new heights this summer – and set a world record in the process.

Constable Aaron White has started a gruelling training regime – in between his shifts as a roads officer based at Inverurie – as part of this year’s Hockey for Heroes challenge, part of the Help for Heroes charity which helps those medically discharged from the armed forces.

He is part of a 15-strong team that will travel to Nepal in July in the hope of breaking the record for the highest-altitude game of hockey ever played.

The 70-minute match will take place 17,000ft (5,200 metres) above sea level within the dramatic Annapurna mountain range.

It will be live-streamed in its entirety in line with Guinness World Record specifications.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

PC White said: “We want to take hockey to some of the most rural parts of Nepal.

“The biggest challenge will be the trekking.

“Some of us have been using altitude chambers in the UK to acclimatise. There isn’t a record set at the moment for hockey – just one for ice hockey, which was set at 13,779ft.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hockey-for-heroes