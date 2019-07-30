North-east cop plays hockey on Nepal peak in ‘brutal conditions’ during world record bid

A north-east police officer has a new head for heights after his involvement in a world record attempt.

PC Aaron White was part of the Hockey for Heroes challenge that travelled to Nepal earlier this month to take part in the highest-altitude match of the game ever played.

The Inverurie-based officer was one of 15 players who took part in the game – 5,200 metres above sea-level – with the Annapurna mountain providing a dramatic backdrop.

In preparation for the match, PC White climbed Bennachie and also used an altitude chamber to acclimatise to the mountain conditions.

He was the only Scotsman on the adventure – and even wore a kilt for the trip to Nepal, donning it on arrival and when they got to the mountain.

PC White spent 10 days there with his fellow adventurers, with the hockey match being held on July 15.

The game, which took place on a rocky pitch with lines made out in flour, involved the Hockey for Heroes squad and around 20 youngsters from Lincoln Minster School.

PC White is due to return to work as a motorcycle police officer on Thursday and is enjoying the last few days of his recovery process.

He said the conditions were “brutal”, although he enjoyed “every minute of it”.

PC White said getting used to the conditions was by far the biggest challenge for those who took part in the encounter in the landlocked South Asian country.

The 33-year-old said: “It was brutal.

“Once we got to the top, we played two minutes and we were absolutely buckled.

“The sherpas carried up all the sticks and the goals.

“Our pitch was very similar to the top of Bennachie and the guides marked out the pitch in flour.

“I loved every minute of it and I even scored a goal.

“We had rolling substitutes who changed after every two minutes.

“It was super-tough, and due to the altitude, it was more like walking hockey than real hockey.”

It was hoped the match could be live streamed but technical issues meant the live feed could not be broadcast. PC White said the encounter has been captured on an action camera and by their guides also.

He said: “We tried to live stream it but we had issues and managed to film the entire game on a Go Pro camera.

“I also took a lot of the photographs on the trip because our photographer got injured.

“I ended up taking more than 1,000 of them.”

Once the game was finished the explorers returned to Kathmandu to meet the chief executive of tourist agency Visit Nepal.

They took part in a press conference and were presented with documents to verify their achievements.

The team also took part in a hockey session with locals living in the Annapurna mountains who had never seen the sport being played before.

They are now waiting to find out if the world record attempt will be verified by Guinness World Records.

PC White plays hockey for Aberdeen-based Gordonians Hockey Club as well as for Police Scotland and Police GB.

The Hockey for Heroes charity supports Help for Heroes causes and encompasses a mixture of exceptional physical exertion combined with playing hockey.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hockey-for-heroes to donate to PC White’s fundraising challenge.