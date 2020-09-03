Show Links
‘North-east cop killer was left off lightly’: Forensic expert explains how case would have been handled differently now

by Danny McKay
03/09/2020, 4:07 pm
The incident happened outside the Douglas Hotel on Market Street.
Drink-driving cop killer Derek Brown made headlines in 1977 when he tried to flee police on Market Street in Aberdeen city centre and fatally injured an officer in the process.

Brown, who was 23 at the time, had drunk around seven pints before arriving outside the Douglas Hotel in his Jaguar on August 8 1977.

And when a police officer came to speak to him, Brown sped off, either striking the officer or dragging him along in doing so.

