North-east construction boss called for united approach on site restrictions

A north-east construction boss is calling for the UK and Scottish Governments to provide united guidance on the easing of lockdown restrictions for building sites.

Hugh Craigie from Chap Group feels officials in Westminster and Edinburgh need to be on the same page when it comes to advice.

Despite the lockdown construction firms south of the border have been allowed to continuing operating with safety measures but only essential building projects in Scotland have been allowed to continue.

Mr Craigie wants a unified approach going forward.

He said: “I hope that Holyrood and Westminster can make sure that their messages are more aligned coming out of lockdown than they were going in. I understand there’ll be practical reasons why that might not be possible, but it’s going to be challenging enough without having to contend with grey areas.”

Responding to a question on the matter from Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw during First Minister’s Questions yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said it was not yet safe to lift restrictions at building sites in Scotland.

She said: “My central proposition is, at the start of this outbreak, my judgement was that construction, apart from for essential projects, was not safe to operate. Has enough changed between now and then for me to change my judgement? My answer to that is not yet.”

A UK government spokesman said:“The Secretary of State for Scotland has been clear that when we are ready to emerge from lockdown we should do so as one United Kingdom.

“England, Wales and Northern Ireland all have consistent guidance for businesses, agreed with their Chief Medical Officers. The devolved administration in Scotland has decided to diverge from the UK-wide position and that is a matter for them.”

