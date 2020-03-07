North-east conference celebrates Women’s Day

Inspiring speakers took to the stage at a north-east conference to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Psychologist Linda Papadopoulos, who has appeared on TV shows GMTV and Big Brother, was one of the keynote speakers at the Aberdeen University event.

Ms Papadopoulos’s talk The Psychology of Success explored how people’s perception of their abilities can affect their behaviours and actions.

Other speakers, Professor Linley Lord and Gail Kent, gave advice on challenging perceptions and talked about how a lack of confidence can lead to fewer women being in leadership roles.

The conference was held as part of International Women’s Day which will be celebrated around the world tomorrow.

It marks the economic, political and social achievements of women.

© Picture by Kami Thomson

Dr Papadopoulous said: “International Women’s Day is an important date in the calendar and I’m thrilled to have been invited to come to Aberdeen University as a keynote speaker.

“I hope those who attended found this topic insightful and will be able to relate to it and perhaps realise how it may be affecting their own career.

“For younger members of the audience, I hope this gives them something to think about and equip them with the tools to succeed in whatever their own chosen path may be.”

Professor Lord said changes needed to be made to build up confidence in women and encourage more females into management roles.

She said: “Events such as this give us the chance to celebrate achievements to date but also to reflect on the work still to be done to achieve equality for women.

“The lack of women in leadership roles is often attributed to their lack of confidence and I think there is some truth in that.

“I do think women lack confidence.”

Meanwhile, statues of pioneering women have been draped with sashes ahead of the event.

Members of the First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls (NACWG) staged the stunt to highlight the lack of statues commemorating women.

Of the 828 statues recorded across the UK, the group said only about one in five – 174 – depict women. The group put sashes bearing the message #GenerationEqual on 14 statues in nine cities, towns and villages in Scotland.

These include the “Fisher Jessie” statue in Peterhead which celebrates the lives of women in the fishing community.

And an afternoon of fun and festivities was to be held today.

Councillors, UNISON and WASPI members were to discuss women in politics, how to achieve equality in the workplace and pension inequality at St Nicholas Square from 2-3pm.

And there was to be a showing of the No Ladies Please film by Fiona-Jane Brown at the Aberdeen Trades Union Council city premises.

The CFine charity was also to be discussing issues with period poverty and was bringing along free sanitary products.

Food was being provided by Social Bite.

For more information on events visit https://bit.ly/39ulZaX