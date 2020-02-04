North-east competitors wanted for Channel 4’s Hunted

Channel 4 are on the prowl to find hardy applicants for a new season of Hunted.

The reality TV show follows a group of volunteers who become fugitives who live off grid and and are forced to evade a team of expert trackers.

Casting agency Shine TV are searching for anyone over the age of eighteen who feel like they can disappear from society.

People can compete solo or with a team of friends, family, or colleagues.

A cash prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between successful fugitives.

If you think you could represent the north-east and escape capture apply online, here.