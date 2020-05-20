North-east company urges business owners to introduce corporate kindness

An Aberdeenshire business that specialises in mental health solutions, is urging firms to implement corporate kindness for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Veteran and owner of Omniscient Safety Innovations (OSI), Brett Townsley, says it is vital to introduce kindness in the workplace.

He believes that business owners have a responsibility and a duty of care to apply kindness in the corporate world, and is encouraging individuals to implement this in their workplace during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The concept of kindness is the theme for this years event, which aims to drive conversation on mental health issues.

It is held from Monday, May 18 to Monday, May 25.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Brett said: “If we are talking about changing call out culture, stigma and supporting those suffering mental health issues, then businesses must apply this philosophy proactively to prevent mental health issues at work”

“Corporate kindness is a key element of corporate values and ideals that shape how an organisation is perceived by employees, customers, and others and how they create a healthy, conducive and creative work environment.”

Brett added: “All too often, a business believes it has mindful core values or beliefs but the behaviours or structures do not support this and the impacts are felt from absenteeism, accident rates and work related stress to costs.”

Omniscient Safety Innovations are an award winning health and safety consultancy team, which specialises in first aid for mental health courses.