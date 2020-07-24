North-east company on shortlist for UK business awards

A north-east start-up has been nominated for a top British business award.

Legasea, which is headquartered in Echt, is on the shortlist for the regional finals of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for their work helping to make the oil and gas industry more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

The awards, founded in 2013, aim to “celebrate and champion” entrepreneurs and businesses from around the UK – and Legasea has been named in the category of Disruptor of the Year.

Previous winners include the founders of BrewDog, Tangle Teezer and the LAD Bible.

Ray Milne, Legasea Operations Director said “We are delighted and humbled, and would like to say a huge thank you to the GBEA judges for shortlisting us, and acknowledging the incredible efforts of everyone in our team during our business journey so far.”

The regional heats of the awards are set to be celebrated online on September 23.