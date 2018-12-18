North-east commuters hit out after more delays and disruption to ScotRail trains

Rail passengers in the north-east have hit out at ScotRail after another day of delays and cancelled services.

Commuters heading to and from Aberdeen have seen a number of services cancelled or running late this morning, with more expected to be scrapped.

The 8.46am Inverurie to Aberdeen service has been cancelled due to an train fault on an earlier service.

And the 2.27pm service between Inverness and Aberdeen, the 2.42pm service between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street and the return service at 5.41pm have all been scrapped today due to a shortage of staff.

ScotRail have also confirmed the Aberdeen to Inverurie service at 4.55pm and the Inverurie to Aberdeen return service at 5.52pm have been been cancelled for the same reason, as has the 10.26pm train between the Granite City and Perth.

Commuters have taken to Twitter to express their frustration a day after ScotRail apologised for the issues.

Inverness/waiting at Inverurie to Aberdeen Is delayed by 20 mins! Tho the train before this one was cancelled & the one after this one is also cancelled why?Its working days the trains are always busy. Im now going to be late. Thanks Scotrail I trust you to get me to work on time — Fay wallace (@FayWallace924) December 18, 2018

@ScotRail it really is pot luck at the moment. Today a massive intercity (about 10 carriages)arrived for our commute from Dyce to Aberdeen – 15min earlier than the correct train, only because that train was 30 min late,the commute train was not expected for another 50 min. 😳🙄 — CJ (@aberdeencj) December 18, 2018

@ScotRail my wife is waiting at Inverurie for a train to Aberdeen. The station info says the next train is at 15:30 but the Scotrail app and web site says there is a good service!!! — SO-Photography (@sophoto121) December 18, 2018

@ScotRail yet again no seat reservations on a train. This time it’s the 8.38 Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen. What’s the excuse this time? — wine and golf (@golfnwinelover) December 18, 2018

@ScotRail app says train is cancelled from Abdn, yet I’m on it and no announcements? 0453 Inv to edi via Aberdeen. — Sue Ruddick (@SueRuddick) December 18, 2018

@ScotRail the refurbished Intercity 125 trains are nice and comfy, however no consolation when they always run late. Had this train on the 0453 Inverness to Aberdeen route about 5 times since the new timetable, each time between 10- 20 mins late by the time it reaches Insch? — Brian Swift (@BrianSwift46) December 18, 2018

ScotRail have blamed the delays and cancellations on the late delivery of the new trains – and the knock-on effect of staff training for these services, as well industrial action by the RMT union which had seen an overtime ban in place for drivers.