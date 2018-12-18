Tuesday, December 18th 2018 Show Links
News / Local

North-east commuters hit out after more delays and disruption to ScotRail trains

by Callum Main
18/12/2018, 1:53 pm Updated: 18/12/2018, 1:54 pm
Rail passengers in the north-east have hit out at ScotRail after another day of delays and cancelled services.

Commuters heading to and from Aberdeen have seen a number of services cancelled or running late this morning, with more expected to be scrapped.

The 8.46am Inverurie to Aberdeen service has been cancelled due to an train fault on an earlier service.

And the 2.27pm service between Inverness and Aberdeen, the 2.42pm service between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street and the return service at 5.41pm have all been scrapped today due to a shortage of staff.

ScotRail have also confirmed the Aberdeen to Inverurie service at 4.55pm and the Inverurie to Aberdeen return service at 5.52pm have been been cancelled for the same reason, as has the 10.26pm train between the Granite City and Perth.

Commuters have taken to Twitter to express their frustration a day after ScotRail apologised for the issues.

ScotRail have blamed the delays and cancellations on the late delivery of the new trains – and the knock-on effect of staff training for these services, as well industrial action by the RMT union which had seen an overtime ban in place for drivers.

We’re sorry to customers for the disruption to services in recent weeks. We know the impact this has on your day, and…

Posted by ScotRail on Monday, 17 December 2018

