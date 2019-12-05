North-east commuters face more train cancellations

Rail commuters looking to travel between Aberdeen and Montrose this afternoon are set for another day of disruption.

Ten services between the Granite City and Montrose have been cancelled today due a shortage of crew.

The route also covers stations including Portlethen, Stonehaven and Laurencekirk.

The latest batch of cancellations are the third this week, following issues on Monday and Tuesday, both linked to a lack of train crew.

The affected services are;

2.22pm Aberdeen to Montrose

3.50pm Montrose to Aberdeen

4.10pm Aberdeen to Montrose

5.50pm Aberdeen to Montrose

6.06pm Montrose to Aberdeen

7.33pm Montrose to Aberdeen

7.53pm Aberdeen to Montrose

8.28pm Aberdeen to Montrose

8.50pm Montrose to Aberdeen

9.58pm Montrose to Aberdeen

It comes as operations director David Simpson visited Aberdeen railway station yesterday to announce additional services across the city and shire.

Between Inverurie, Dyce and Aberdeen there will be double the number of trains as well as more direct journeys to Inverurie, Stonehaven and Montrose. It is hoped the changes will improve customer satisfaction with rail travel in the region.